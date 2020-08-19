Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.8309: Right on the Precipice

By Zach King
Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) flaunted slowness of -2.11% at $1.86, as the Stock market unbolted on August 18, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $1.92 and sunk to $1.84 before settling in for the price of $1.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMBR posted a 52-week range of $1.75-$12.60.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1428, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.8309.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. industry. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.00%, in contrast to 11.00% institutional ownership.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.84) by -$0.5. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.40%.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 63.33.

In the same vein, TMBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.69.

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., TMBR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.1170.

Raw Stochastic average of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.27% that was lower than 127.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

