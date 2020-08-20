Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is predicted to post EPS of -0.22 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on August 19, 2020, Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.18% to $8.60. During the day, the stock rose to $8.88 and sunk to $8.10 before settling in for the price of $7.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKTS posted a 52-week range of $3.76-$9.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $315.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.56.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 82 employees. It has generated 16,033 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -324,978. The stock had 4.51 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -139.78, operating margin was -1906.93 and Pretax Margin of -2026.89.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.30%, in contrast to 44.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s EVP of Business Development sold 1,900 shares at the rate of 7.82, making the entire transaction reach 14,858 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 169,921. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 22, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 8.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 160,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 514,338 in total.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2020, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -2026.89 while generating a return on equity of -146.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in the upcoming year.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 157.60.

In the same vein, AKTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Akoustis Technologies Inc., AKTS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.7 million was better the volume of 0.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.49% that was lower than 64.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.