Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) 14-day ATR is 0.68: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) open the trading on August 19, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.29% to $23.74. During the day, the stock rose to $24.11 and sunk to $23.59 before settling in for the price of $23.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXTA posted a 52-week range of $12.92-$32.20.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $234.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.34.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 13000 employees. It has generated 320,157 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,786. The stock had 5.19 Receivables turnover and 0.66 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.92, operating margin was +13.48 and Pretax Margin of +7.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 95.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s EVP & Pres., Trans. Coatings sold 40,857 shares at the rate of 24.00, making the entire transaction reach 980,568 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 90,883.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.11) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.56 while generating a return on equity of 19.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $73.27, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.24.

In the same vein, AXTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

[Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., AXTA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.54% that was lower than 43.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

