Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) last month volatility was 8.60%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) open the trading on August 19, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 10.01% to $25.38. During the day, the stock rose to $26.76 and sunk to $23.25 before settling in for the price of $23.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CELH posted a 52-week range of $3.06-$23.99.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 38.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 172.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.54.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 120 employees. It has generated 626,221 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 83,094. The stock had 6.85 Receivables turnover and 1.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.47, operating margin was -0.76 and Pretax Margin of +13.27.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 44.10% institutional ownership.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +13.27 while generating a return on equity of 26.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 172.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in the upcoming year.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $667.89, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1955.95.

In the same vein, CELH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

[Celsius Holdings Inc., CELH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.09% While, its Average True Range was 1.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.75% that was higher than 85.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.