Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) PE Ratio stood at $57.53: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on August 19, 2020, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.71% to $28.19. During the day, the stock rose to $28.42 and sunk to $27.76 before settling in for the price of $27.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOG posted a 52-week range of $14.31-$40.89.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $152.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.47.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5000 employees. It has generated 1,072,358 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 84,727. The stock had 2.12 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.58, operating margin was +10.44 and Pretax Margin of +10.40.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 98.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s Chairman and Acting President bought 71,450 shares at the rate of 27.86, making the entire transaction reach 1,990,833 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 222,920. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 07, Company’s VP – Interim CFO and Treasurer sold 2,228 for 25.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 57,616. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,544 in total.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by -$0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +7.90 while generating a return on equity of 23.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $57.53, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.82.

In the same vein, HOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Harley-Davidson Inc., HOG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.8 million was lower the volume of 3.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.15% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.90% that was lower than 70.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.