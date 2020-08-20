Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) volume hits 1.02 million: A New Opening for Investors

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) open the trading on August 19, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.50% to $6.05. During the day, the stock rose to $6.345 and sunk to $6.05 before settling in for the price of $6.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLIT posted a 52-week range of $4.44-$8.57.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $586.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.42.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 809 employees. It has generated 343,749 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,055. The stock had 3.97 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.92, operating margin was +4.37 and Pretax Margin of -1.64.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Harmonic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 19, this organization’s President and CEO sold 63,662 shares at the rate of 6.75, making the entire transaction reach 429,451 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 978,152. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06, Company’s President and CEO sold 52,821 for 7.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 370,930. This particular insider is now the holder of 924,409 in total.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.13) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1.47 while generating a return on equity of -2.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 67.45.

In the same vein, HLIT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

[Harmonic Inc., HLIT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.71% that was higher than 68.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.