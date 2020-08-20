Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Open at price of $103.00: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) established initial surge of 1.28% at $104.00, as the Stock market unbolted on August 19, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $105.65 and sunk to $102.49 before settling in for the price of $102.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KEYS posted a 52-week range of $77.93-$110.00.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 276.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $187.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $186.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $98.66.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 13700 employees. It has generated 316,397 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 45,662. The stock had 6.51 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.49, operating margin was +16.48 and Pretax Margin of +16.62.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Keysight Technologies Inc. industry. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 90.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s President, CEO & Chairman BOD sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 105.68, making the entire transaction reach 3,170,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 266,975. Preceding that transaction, on May 28, Company’s SVP sold 3,429 for 106.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 366,241. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,982 in total.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +14.43 while generating a return on equity of 22.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 12.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 276.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.74, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.26.

In the same vein, KEYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Keysight Technologies Inc., KEYS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.70% While, its Average True Range was 2.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.90% that was lower than 35.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.