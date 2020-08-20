Micron Technology Inc. (MU) last month performance of -14.50% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 19, 2020, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.79% to $44.05. During the day, the stock rose to $44.70 and sunk to $43.85 before settling in for the price of $44.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MU posted a 52-week range of $31.13-$61.19.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -51.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.11 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.11 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.47.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 37000 employees. It has generated 632,595 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 170,622. The stock had 5.40 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.72, operating margin was +31.72 and Pretax Margin of +30.11.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Micron Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s EVP, Technology Development sold 13,695 shares at the rate of 48.34, making the entire transaction reach 662,016 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 128,368. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 308 for 50.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,511. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,907 in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 5/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.77) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +26.97 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -51.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.42 in the upcoming year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.02, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 166.73.

In the same vein, MU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.00, a figure that is expected to reach 1.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Micron Technology Inc., MU]. Its last 5-days volume of 23.22 million was inferior to the volume of 25.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.53% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.91% that was lower than 49.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

