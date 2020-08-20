Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) 14-day ATR is 7.09: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW) established initial surge of 1.40% at $269.48, as the Stock market unbolted on August 19, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $272.305 and sunk to $263.50 before settling in for the price of $265.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PANW posted a 52-week range of $125.47-$269.50.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 37.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $243.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $222.05.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8049 employees. It has generated 413,402 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,677. The stock had 5.52 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.12, operating margin was -1.62 and Pretax Margin of -2.57.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Palo Alto Networks Inc. industry. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 84.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 05, this organization’s Director sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 259.16, making the entire transaction reach 6,479,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 197,469. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 12,000 for 254.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,051,933. This particular insider is now the holder of 936,534 in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.94) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -2.82 while generating a return on equity of -6.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.61.

In the same vein, PANW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.36, a figure that is expected to reach 1.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Palo Alto Networks Inc., PANW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.38 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.84% While, its Average True Range was 6.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.31% that was lower than 30.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

