Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) last week performance was 73.08%

By Steve Mayer
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) established initial surge of 77.61% at $1.35, as the Stock market unbolted on August 19, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $3.80 and sunk to $1.31 before settling in for the price of $0.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDR posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$1.10.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7505, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6909.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 161 employees. It has generated 213,355 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,978. The stock had 7.69 Receivables turnover and 1.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.29, operating margin was -38.51 and Pretax Margin of -3.66.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. industry. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.40%, in contrast to 4.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 10, this organization’s Vice President – Sales sold 6,722 shares at the rate of 0.64, making the entire transaction reach 4,302 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s Vice President – Sales sold 400 for 0.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 256. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,772 in total.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3.74 while generating a return on equity of -10.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.60%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68.

In the same vein, BDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.84.

Technical Analysis of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., BDR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.4015.

Raw Stochastic average of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 238.37% that was higher than 153.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

