Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) EPS is poised to hit -0.10 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) started the day on August 19, 2020, with a price increase of 4.12% at $107.33. During the day, the stock rose to $108.385 and sunk to $102.10 before settling in for the price of $103.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNDM posted a 52-week range of $43.69-$110.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 48.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 58.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $97.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.19.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1043 workers. It has generated 347,368 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -23,733. The stock had 8.86 Receivables turnover and 1.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.01, operating margin was -4.62 and Pretax Margin of -6.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.39%, in contrast to 93.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18, this organization’s Director sold 38,250 shares at the rate of 103.49, making the entire transaction reach 3,958,309 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 885,342. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Director sold 8,882 for 103.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 922,670. This particular insider is now the holder of 873,636 in total.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -6.83 while generating a return on equity of -15.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in the upcoming year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 705.07.

In the same vein, TNDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.78 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.31 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.27% While, its Average True Range was 4.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.51% that was lower than 50.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

