The Southern Company (SO) EPS growth this year is 109.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on August 19, 2020, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.26% to $53.19. During the day, the stock rose to $53.48 and sunk to $52.94 before settling in for the price of $53.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SO posted a 52-week range of $41.96-$71.10.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 109.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.05 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.04.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 27943 employees. It has generated 758,473 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 170,132. The stock had 5.68 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.10, operating margin was +24.30 and Pretax Margin of +30.87.

The Southern Company (SO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. The Southern Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 61.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s Pres & CEO, Mississippi Power bought 1,805 shares at the rate of 55.21, making the entire transaction reach 99,654 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,033. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 2,500 for 55.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 137,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 74,496 in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.67) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +22.43 while generating a return on equity of 18.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 109.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.45, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.81.

In the same vein, SO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.05, a figure that is expected to reach 1.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Southern Company, SO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.8 million was lower the volume of 5.36 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.02% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of The Southern Company (SO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.72% that was lower than 30.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) EPS growth this year is -443.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) open the trading on August 19, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.76% to $50.43. During...
Read more

Avista Corporation (AVA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $43.33: Right on the Precipice

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 19, 2020, Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.13% to...
Read more

Dana Incorporated (DAN) EPS is poised to hit 0.17 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) flaunted slowness of -1.35% at $13.18, as the Stock market unbolted on August 19, 2020. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) PE Ratio stood at $57.53: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
As on August 19, 2020, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.71% to $28.19. During the day, the...
Read more

Chevron Corporation (CVX) went down -1.42% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) started the day on August 19, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.42% at $86.39. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Chevron Corporation (CVX) went down -1.42% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) started the day on August 19, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.42% at $86.39. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) EPS growth this year is -443.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) open the trading on August 19, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.76% to $50.43. During...
Read more
Company News

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) last week performance was 6.57%

Shaun Noe - 0
As on August 19, 2020, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.61% to $20.45. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) plunge -5.76% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) flaunted slowness of -2.49% at $26.99, as the Stock market unbolted on August 19, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) last month performance of -14.50% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 19, 2020, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.79%...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) as it 5-day change was -4.76%

Shaun Noe - 0
The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) started the day on August 19, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.51% at $113.20. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com