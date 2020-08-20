Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.48

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on August 19, 2020, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) started slowly as it slid -2.15% to $0.53. During the day, the stock rose to $0.55 and sunk to $0.52 before settling in for the price of $0.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URG posted a 52-week range of $0.27-$0.72.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -276.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5324, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5293.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 43 employees. It has generated 1,426,636 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -372,327. The stock had 1,207.85 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -7.68, operating margin was -25.66 and Pretax Margin of -26.10.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Uranium industry. Ur-Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.36%, in contrast to 22.10% institutional ownership.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -26.10 while generating a return on equity of -17.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -276.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.75.

In the same vein, URG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ur-Energy Inc., URG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.39 million was lower the volume of 0.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.0291.

Raw Stochastic average of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.93% that was lower than 61.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

