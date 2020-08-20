Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) EPS is poised to hit -0.43 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) started the day on August 19, 2020, with a price increase of 17.52% at $10.06. During the day, the stock rose to $10.56 and sunk to $8.79 before settling in for the price of $8.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRCA posted a 52-week range of $6.02-$18.67.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $248.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.07.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.92%, in contrast to 35.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 8.55, making the entire transaction reach 85,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,481,719. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 17, Company’s Director bought 6,000 for 6.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 41,520. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,471,719 in total.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.45) by $0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -36.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.60% and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in the upcoming year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79.

In the same vein, VRCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.61 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.76% that was higher than 101.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

