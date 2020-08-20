Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.50

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) started the day on August 19, 2020, with a price increase of 5.61% at $11.67. During the day, the stock rose to $11.80 and sunk to $11.06 before settling in for the price of $11.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VG posted a 52-week range of $4.18-$13.66.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -156.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $245.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $231.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.89.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2264 employees. It has generated 525,330 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,605. The stock had 13.43 Receivables turnover and 0.91 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.82, operating margin was +0.59 and Pretax Margin of -2.20.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.40%, in contrast to 94.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 16,935 shares at the rate of 11.83, making the entire transaction reach 200,275 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,536,935. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 04, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 308,919 for 12.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,784,258. This particular insider is now the holder of 133,180 in total.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1.64 while generating a return on equity of -3.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -156.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.92.

In the same vein, VG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.2 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.97% that was lower than 50.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

