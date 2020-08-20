WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.15M

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on August 19, 2020, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.34% to $17.94. During the day, the stock rose to $18.08 and sunk to $17.41 before settling in for the price of $17.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WSC posted a 52-week range of $7.45-$19.79.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $227.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $226.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 30.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14, this organization’s Director sold 52,285 shares at the rate of 17.87, making the entire transaction reach 934,072 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,981,843. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 13, Company’s Director sold 81,528 for 17.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,456,579. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,034,128 in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in the upcoming year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.65.

In the same vein, WSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., WSC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.66 million was better the volume of 1.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.08% that was lower than 72.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

