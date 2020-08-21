A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) as it 5-day change was -0.97%

As on August 20, 2020, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) started slowly as it slid -2.61% to $4.10. During the day, the stock rose to $4.29 and sunk to $4.04 before settling in for the price of $4.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLCA posted a 52-week range of $0.79-$13.09.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 11.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -71.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $298.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.81.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2177 workers. It has generated 677,298 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -151,163. The stock had 7.41 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.97, operating margin was +1.36 and Pretax Margin of -29.09.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.40%, in contrast to 88.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20, this organization’s CEO bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 2.34, making the entire transaction reach 23,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 706,448. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 27, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 1.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,751 in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.51) by $0.42. This company achieved a net margin of -22.32 while generating a return on equity of -37.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -71.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.08 in the upcoming year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26.

In the same vein, SLCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., SLCA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.88 million was lower the volume of 2.03 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.09% that was lower than 120.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.