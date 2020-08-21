Ayro Inc. (AYRO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.57: Right on the Precipice

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) open the trading on August 20, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.82% to $3.24. During the day, the stock rose to $3.45 and sunk to $3.05 before settling in for the price of $3.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AYRO posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$8.75.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $81.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.57.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Ayro Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ayro Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.50%.

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ayro Inc. (AYRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.60, and its Beta score is 2.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 85.91.

In the same vein, AYRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15.

Technical Analysis of Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

[Ayro Inc., AYRO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Ayro Inc. (AYRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.67% that was lower than 191.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

