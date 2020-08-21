First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) PE Ratio stood at $10.23: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 20, 2020, First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.15% to $9.48. During the day, the stock rose to $9.57 and sunk to $9.39 before settling in for the price of $9.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FHN posted a 52-week range of $6.27-$17.42.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 18.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $312.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $306.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.05.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5017 employees. It has generated 453,589 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +30.20 and Pretax Margin of +25.74.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. First Horizon National Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 55.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 29, this organization’s Director bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 9.51, making the entire transaction reach 28,515 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,942. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 29, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 9.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 94,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 87,158 in total.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +19.37 while generating a return on equity of 9.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Horizon National Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Horizon National Corporation (FHN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.23, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.32.

In the same vein, FHN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Horizon National Corporation (FHN)

Going through the that latest performance of [First Horizon National Corporation, FHN]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.33 million was inferior to the volume of 6.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.63% that was lower than 75.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.