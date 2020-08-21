Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) average volume reaches $58.17K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) started the day on August 20, 2020, with a price increase of 10.54% at $5.35. During the day, the stock rose to $5.75 and sunk to $4.84 before settling in for the price of $4.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLUX posted a 52-week range of $3.80-$10.09.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 91.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $102.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.93.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13 employees. It has generated 124,227 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -165,520. The stock had 5.54 Receivables turnover and 1.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.02, operating margin was -120.76 and Pretax Margin of -133.24.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 10.10% institutional ownership.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -133.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.70%.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.54.

In the same vein, FLUX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.81.

Technical Analysis of Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.75 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 33945.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 294.37% that was higher than 162.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.