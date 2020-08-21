Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Open at price of $208.50: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on August 20, 2020, Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) started slowly as it slid -3.73% to $205.40. During the day, the stock rose to $210.01 and sunk to $203.90 before settling in for the price of $213.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULTA posted a 52-week range of $124.05-$342.00.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $206.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $229.64.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 18000 employees. It has generated 168,138 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 16,044. The stock had 53.71 Receivables turnover and 1.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.24, operating margin was +12.44 and Pretax Margin of +12.25.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 95.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 26, this organization’s Director bought 250 shares at the rate of 193.00, making the entire transaction reach 48,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,239. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 3,494 for 245.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 858,666. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,890 in total.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2020, the company posted -$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by -$1.87. This company achieved a net margin of +9.54 while generating a return on equity of 37.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.00% and is forecasted to reach 11.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.37, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.25.

In the same vein, ULTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ulta Beauty Inc., ULTA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.91 million was lower the volume of 1.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.65% While, its Average True Range was 7.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.49% that was lower than 47.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.