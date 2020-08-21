Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) volume hits 23.79 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 20, 2020, Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) set off with pace as it heaved 9.18% to $2.26. During the day, the stock rose to $3.11 and sunk to $2.01 before settling in for the price of $2.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WWR posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$9.25.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.03.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Westwater Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 1.10% institutional ownership.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$5.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$6.5) by $1. This company achieved a return on equity of -55.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Westwater Resources Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22.

In the same vein, WWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.16.

Technical Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Westwater Resources Inc., WWR]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.1 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.65 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.66% that was lower than 107.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

