Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) surge 6.05% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) started the day on August 20, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.71% at $16.13. During the day, the stock rose to $16.80 and sunk to $15.86 before settling in for the price of $16.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WKHS posted a 52-week range of $1.32-$22.90.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 16.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.54.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 81 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 4,649 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -458,800. The stock had 8.43 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1452.17, operating margin was -6338.12 and Pretax Margin of -9868.98.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Workhorse Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.30%, in contrast to 17.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18, this organization’s Director sold 500,000 shares at the rate of 16.61, making the entire transaction reach 8,304,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 265,094. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 17, Company’s Director sold 4,000 for 15.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 153,243 in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$1.65. This company achieved a net margin of -9868.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8445.67.

In the same vein, WKHS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.27 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 10.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.69% While, its Average True Range was 1.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.45% that was lower than 131.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) average volume reaches $1.40M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) open the trading on August 20, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.33% to $136.80....
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as FormFactor Inc. (FORM) last week performance was -2.10%

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 20, 2020, FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.81% to...
Read more

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.84

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) flaunted slowness of -0.63% at $9.39, as the Stock market unbolted on August 20, 2020. During the day,...
Read more

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) volume hits 18.72 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
As on August 20, 2020, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) started slowly as it slid -6.62% to $2.96. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

The AES Corporation (AES) volume hits 5.17 million: A New Opening for Investors

Top Picks Zach King - 0
The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) started the day on August 20, 2020, with a price increase of 1.87% at $17.95. During the day, the...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.84

Shaun Noe - 0
The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) flaunted slowness of -0.63% at $9.39, as the Stock market unbolted on August 20, 2020. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) surge 13.53% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 20, 2020, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.14%...
Read more
Company News

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is 2.99% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) started the day on August 20, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.71% at $20.83. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) last month performance of -5.05% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) open the trading on August 20, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.55% to $7.71. During...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) as it 5-day change was 0.98%

Shaun Noe - 0
As on August 20, 2020, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.20% to $5.13. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) EPS growth this year is -268.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) established initial surge of 4.94% at $29.98, as the Stock market unbolted on August 20, 2020. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com