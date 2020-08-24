Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) EPS growth this year is 0.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) open the trading on August 21, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 6.55% to $62.65. During the day, the stock rose to $66.24 and sunk to $59.75 before settling in for the price of $58.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARCT posted a 52-week range of $8.51-$63.45.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.50%, in contrast to 52.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12, this organization’s See Remarks bought 450 shares at the rate of 33.33, making the entire transaction reach 14,999 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 950. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10, Company’s President and CEO bought 1,000 for 31.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,690. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,475,097 in total.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.55) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in the upcoming year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 126.91.

In the same vein, ARCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

[Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., ARCT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.30% While, its Average True Range was 4.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.06% that was lower than 134.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

