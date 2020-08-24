Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) EPS is poised to hit -0.52 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
As on August 21, 2020, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.18% to $7.55. During the day, the stock rose to $7.94 and sunk to $6.65 before settling in for the price of $6.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CATB posted a 52-week range of $2.74-$7.73.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $128.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.73.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.57%, in contrast to 52.20% institutional ownership.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.45) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -74.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.67 in the upcoming year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42.

In the same vein, CATB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., CATB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.64 million was better the volume of 0.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.63% that was higher than 55.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

