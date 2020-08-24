Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) is predicted to post EPS of 0.33 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 21, 2020, Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.67% to $12.98. During the day, the stock rose to $13.27 and sunk to $12.91 before settling in for the price of $13.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DCOM posted a 52-week range of $11.35-$22.50.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $436.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.20.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 421 employees. It has generated 592,698 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +20.30 and Pretax Margin of +18.78.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.20%, in contrast to 76.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 05, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 25.00, making the entire transaction reach 500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 05, Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO bought 10,000 for 25.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +14.50 while generating a return on equity of 6.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 69.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.12, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.92.

In the same vein, DCOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Dime Community Bancshares Inc., DCOM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.31 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.21 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.74% that was lower than 64.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.