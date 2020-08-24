Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $114.98: Right on the Precipice

As on August 21, 2020, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) started slowly as it slid -1.58% to $141.21. During the day, the stock rose to $142.99 and sunk to $140.84 before settling in for the price of $143.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EA posted a 52-week range of $85.69-$147.36.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 209.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $288.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $287.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $136.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $114.98.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9800 employees. It has generated 557,755 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 310,102. The stock had 10.08 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.55, operating margin was +25.39 and Pretax Margin of +27.59.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Electronic Arts Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 93.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 14,020 shares at the rate of 142.31, making the entire transaction reach 1,995,175 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,383. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 17, Company’s General Counsel & Corp Sect’y sold 1,000 for 139.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 139,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,503 in total.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.79) by $0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +55.60 while generating a return on equity of 47.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 209.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.94, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.99.

In the same vein, EA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Electronic Arts Inc., EA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.58 million was lower the volume of 3.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.35% While, its Average True Range was 3.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.59% that was higher than 27.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.