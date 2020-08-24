Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) volume hits 7.74 million: A New Opening for Investors

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) started the day on August 21, 2020, with a price increase of 30.63% at $15.31. During the day, the stock rose to $16.66 and sunk to $12.19 before settling in for the price of $11.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HARP posted a 52-week range of $10.27-$25.02.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -123.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $294.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.94.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. It has generated 94,705 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1007.55 and Pretax Margin of -961.95.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 80.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 11.40, making the entire transaction reach 57,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,915. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,098 for 11.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,337. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,915 in total.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.47) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -961.95 while generating a return on equity of -65.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -123.30% and is forecasted to reach -2.02 in the upcoming year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 30.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.33.

In the same vein, HARP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.68 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.36% While, its Average True Range was 1.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.71% that was higher than 95.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

