Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $16.81: Right on the Precipice

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT) established initial surge of 0.05% at $22.22, as the Stock market unbolted on August 21, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $22.7599 and sunk to $21.835 before settling in for the price of $22.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HVT posted a 52-week range of $9.81-$22.25.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $417.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.81.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3425 employees. It has generated 234,246 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 6,384. The stock had 477.55 Receivables turnover and 1.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.59, operating margin was +3.67 and Pretax Margin of +3.58.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. industry. Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 20, this organization’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 11.66, making the entire transaction reach 23,320 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,638. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 17.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,480. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,748 in total.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.49) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +2.73 while generating a return on equity of 8.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.59, and its Beta score is 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.21.

In the same vein, HVT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., HVT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.18 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 97.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.19% that was lower than 57.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.