OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) EPS is poised to hit -0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) established initial surge of 12.09% at $14.78, as the Stock market unbolted on August 21, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $14.88 and sunk to $13.47 before settling in for the price of $13.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OSUR posted a 52-week range of $5.23-$19.75.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 527.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $943.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.63.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 472 employees. It has generated 327,553 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 35,288. The stock had 4.31 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.18, operating margin was +5.82 and Pretax Margin of +13.80.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the OraSure Technologies Inc. industry. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 97.40% institutional ownership.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +10.77 while generating a return on equity of 5.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 527.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.44.

In the same vein, OSUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [OraSure Technologies Inc., OSUR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.33 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.28% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 183.22% that was higher than 98.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) last week performance was -1.09%

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) started the day on August 21, 2020, with a price increase of 1.63% at $39.85. During the day,...
Read more

Bunge Limited (BG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.83

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) open the trading on August 21, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.70% to $46.77. During the day, the...
Read more

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) volume hits 8.54 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 21, 2020, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) set off with pace as it heaved 2.11% to...
Read more

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) volume hits 1.48 million: A New Opening for Investors

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) established initial surge of 2.20% at $28.35, as the Stock market unbolted on August 21, 2020. During the...
Read more

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) 20 Days SMA touch 4.50%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
As on August 21, 2020, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.25% to $91.64. During the...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) volume hits 1.48 million: A New Opening for Investors

Zach King - 0
Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) established initial surge of 2.20% at $28.35, as the Stock market unbolted on August 21, 2020. During the...
Read more
Top Picks

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Moves 2.87% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 21, 2020, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) set off with pace as it heaved 2.87%...
Read more
Top Picks

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.35M

Zach King - 0
Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) started the day on August 21, 2020, with a price increase of 3.69% at $44.65. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) latest performance of 3.18% is not what was on cards

Zach King - 0
D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) open the trading on August 21, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.18% to $76.97. During the day,...
Read more
Top Picks

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) return on Assets touches -33.79: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Zach King - 0
As on August 21, 2020, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.76% to $1.54. During the...
Read more
Top Picks

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) average volume reaches $610.10K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 21, 2020, The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) set off with pace as it heaved 18.81%...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com