Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) last week performance was -3.75%

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) started the day on August 21, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.39% at $31.31. During the day, the stock rose to $31.95 and sunk to $30.97 before settling in for the price of $31.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCII posted a 52-week range of $11.69-$33.51.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.84.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 14000 employees. It has generated 184,128 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,969. The stock had 34.73 Receivables turnover and 1.79 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.69, operating margin was +7.23 and Pretax Margin of +8.38.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 07, this organization’s EVP, Franchising sold 44,910 shares at the rate of 31.89, making the entire transaction reach 1,432,180 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 57,003. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 07, Company’s CFO sold 7,969 for 31.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 252,856. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,531 in total.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +6.50 while generating a return on equity of 46.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.99, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.69.

In the same vein, RCII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.85, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.0 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.35% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.74% that was lower than 54.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.