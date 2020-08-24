The RealReal Inc. (REAL) EPS growth this year is -13.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) started the day on August 21, 2020, with a price increase of 0.57% at $17.67. During the day, the stock rose to $18.12 and sunk to $16.91 before settling in for the price of $17.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REAL posted a 52-week range of $5.00-$24.51.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.04.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2353 workers. It has generated 135,162 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -41,116. The stock had 41.44 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.89, operating margin was -30.95 and Pretax Margin of -30.36.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The RealReal Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.10%, in contrast to 91.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 113,625 shares at the rate of 18.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,045,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 214,663. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s VP, Corporate Controller sold 7,500 for 18.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 135,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,000 in total.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -30.42 while generating a return on equity of -51.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

The RealReal Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in the upcoming year.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The RealReal Inc. (REAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.91.

In the same vein, REAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.45 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of The RealReal Inc. (REAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.30% that was lower than 77.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

