Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) EPS is poised to hit -0.15 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) open the trading on August 21, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.54% to $7.93. During the day, the stock rose to $8.05 and sunk to $7.7033 before settling in for the price of $7.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VKTX posted a 52-week range of $3.26-$8.87.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $568.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.79.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.98%, in contrast to 57.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s Director sold 13,000 shares at the rate of 7.35, making the entire transaction reach 95,550 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,250.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -8.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 29.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31.

In the same vein, VKTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

[Viking Therapeutics Inc., VKTX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.31% that was lower than 66.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

