Wabash National Corporation (WNC) recent quarterly performance of 39.89% is not showing the real picture

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) started the day on August 21, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.63% at $12.52. During the day, the stock rose to $12.87 and sunk to $12.46 before settling in for the price of $12.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WNC posted a 52-week range of $6.26-$16.18.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $666.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.31.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6900 employees. It has generated 336,107 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 12,982. The stock had 12.46 Receivables turnover and 1.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.43, operating margin was +6.26 and Pretax Margin of +5.08.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 8.68, making the entire transaction reach 86,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,625. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 9.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 47,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,625 in total.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +3.86 while generating a return on equity of 18.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wabash National Corporation (WNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.72.

In the same vein, WNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Wabash National Corporation (WNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.23% that was lower than 72.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.