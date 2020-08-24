Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) EPS growth this year is 12.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on August 21, 2020, Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) started slowly as it slid -0.54% to $23.88. During the day, the stock rose to $24.28 and sunk to $23.73 before settling in for the price of $24.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WAFD posted a 52-week range of $20.92-$38.26.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.54.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2062 employees. It has generated 372,649 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +36.44 and Pretax Margin of +35.77.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Washington Federal Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 86.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 06, this organization’s EVP & CFO bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 23.60, making the entire transaction reach 23,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,856. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 31, Company’s Director bought 1,078 for 23.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,988. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,406 in total.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +28.62 while generating a return on equity of 10.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.61, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.91.

In the same vein, WAFD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Washington Federal Inc., WAFD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.56 million was better the volume of 0.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.06% that was lower than 56.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.