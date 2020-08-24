Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) surge 5.09% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) started the day on August 21, 2020, with a price increase of 2.48% at $46.83. During the day, the stock rose to $46.98 and sunk to $45.66 before settling in for the price of $45.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WERN posted a 52-week range of $28.99-$47.17.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.25.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12736 employees. It has generated 185,576 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 12,575. The stock had 6.43 Receivables turnover and 1.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.74, operating margin was +8.28 and Pretax Margin of +9.01.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Trucking Industry. Werner Enterprises Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 84.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s Exec VP-Chief Commercial Offcr sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 45.00, making the entire transaction reach 225,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,846. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08, Company’s Chairman sold 14,130,523 for 41.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 579,351,443. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.4) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +6.78 while generating a return on equity of 14.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.79, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.96.

In the same vein, WERN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.72 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.94 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.01% that was lower than 34.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

