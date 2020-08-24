Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.93

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) established initial surge of 0.77% at $96.10, as the Stock market unbolted on August 21, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $96.325 and sunk to $95.32 before settling in for the price of $95.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YUM posted a 52-week range of $54.95-$119.59.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -3.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $303.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $300.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $90.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $91.58.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 34000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 164,618 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 38,059. The stock had 9.18 Receivables turnover and 1.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.28, operating margin was +33.82 and Pretax Margin of +24.53.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Yum! Brands Inc. industry. Yum! Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 78.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,339 shares at the rate of 92.85, making the entire transaction reach 217,176 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 72,281. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Chief People Officer sold 5,600 for 91.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 510,944. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,829 in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.53) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +23.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.86, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 58.42.

In the same vein, YUM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Yum! Brands Inc., YUM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.92% While, its Average True Range was 1.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.81% that was lower than 27.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.