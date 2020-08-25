Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Moves -4.04% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 24, 2020, Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.04% to $2.61. During the day, the stock rose to $2.74 and sunk to $2.58 before settling in for the price of $2.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATRS posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$5.13.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 36.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $444.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.31.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 178 employees. It has generated 695,865 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,388. The stock had 3.41 Receivables turnover and 1.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.97, operating margin was +0.80 and Pretax Margin of -1.64.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Antares Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 46.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 10, this organization’s Director sold 56 shares at the rate of 4.50, making the entire transaction reach 252 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,751. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 02, Company’s Director sold 99,944 for 4.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 459,242. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,751 in total.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1.64 while generating a return on equity of -4.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year.

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $79.09, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 72.90.

In the same vein, ATRS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Antares Pharma Inc., ATRS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.93 million was inferior to the volume of 1.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.15% that was lower than 61.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

