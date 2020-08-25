BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) is predicted to post EPS of -0.01 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 24, 2020, BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.13% to $0.63. During the day, the stock rose to $0.67 and sunk to $0.61 before settling in for the price of $0.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKYI posted a 52-week range of $0.35-$2.58.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -10.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7711, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7109.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 15 employees. It has generated 151,169 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -972,580. The stock had 2.43 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -14.66, operating margin was -289.40 and Pretax Margin of -643.37.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. BIO-key International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11, this organization’s Pres., CEO & Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 0.83, making the entire transaction reach 4,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,417. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10, Company’s Pres., CEO & Director bought 5,000 for 0.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,417 in total.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -643.37 while generating a return on equity of -356.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

BIO-key International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.79.

In the same vein, BKYI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)

Going through the that latest performance of [BIO-key International Inc., BKYI]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.98 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.0641.

Raw Stochastic average of BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.30% that was lower than 135.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

No matter how cynical the overall market is Apache Corporation (APA) performance over the last week is recorded -5.74%

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) open the trading on August 24, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.37% to $14.45. During the day, the...
Read more

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $17.26M

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 24, 2020, Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.96% to...
Read more

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.40

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) established initial surge of 5.43% at $15.33, as the Stock market unbolted on August 24, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) as it 5-day change was 6.06%

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
As on August 24, 2020, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) started slowly as it slid -2.55% to $282.28. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) 14-day ATR is 0.06: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) started the day on August 24, 2020, with a price decrease of -11.37% at $0.41. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.40

Steve Mayer - 0
Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) established initial surge of 5.43% at $15.33, as the Stock market unbolted on August 24, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Hecla Mining Company (HL) EPS is poised to hit 0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer - 0
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) open the trading on August 24, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.07% to $5.69. During...
Read more
Markets

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) 20 Days SMA touch -21.27%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
As on August 24, 2020, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) started slowly as it slid -12.74% to $3.18. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as NIKE Inc. (NKE) last week performance was 5.84%

Steve Mayer - 0
NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) started the day on August 24, 2020, with a price increase of 1.90% at $111.83. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 10.2 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) flaunted slowness of -1.73% at $38.69, as the Stock market unbolted on August 24, 2020. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recent quarterly performance of 22.57% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 24, 2020, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.02%...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com