Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) EPS is poised to hit 0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on August 24, 2020, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) started slowly as it slid -1.68% to $8.19. During the day, the stock rose to $8.445 and sunk to $8.07 before settling in for the price of $8.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDE posted a 52-week range of $1.98-$9.25.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -510.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $240.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $240.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.72.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2155 employees. It has generated 330,007 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -160,973. The stock had 29.38 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -7.51, operating margin was -13.26 and Pretax Margin of -50.34.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Coeur Mining Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 68.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 07, this organization’s Chairman (non-executive) bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 8.48, making the entire transaction reach 8,475 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 172,289. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 31, Company’s Chairman (non-executive) bought 1,000 for 7.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,915. This particular insider is now the holder of 171,289 in total.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -48.78 while generating a return on equity of -45.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -510.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in the upcoming year.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.84.

In the same vein, CDE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Coeur Mining Inc., CDE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.26 million was lower the volume of 7.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.08% that was lower than 86.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

