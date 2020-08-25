Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Open at price of $2.64: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 24, 2020, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) set off with pace as it heaved 1.92% to $2.66. During the day, the stock rose to $2.69 and sunk to $2.575 before settling in for the price of $2.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNW posted a 52-week range of $1.87-$4.93.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -71.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $505.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $499.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.48.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3100 employees. It has generated 2,632,581 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +11.70 and Pretax Margin of +8.75.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Genworth Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 60.90% institutional ownership.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of +5.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genworth Financial Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -71.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.67, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.64.

In the same vein, GNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Genworth Financial Inc., GNW]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.79 million was inferior to the volume of 5.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.20% that was higher than 79.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.