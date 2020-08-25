Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) EPS growth this year is 98.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) started the day on August 24, 2020, with a price increase of 6.98% at $3.83. During the day, the stock rose to $3.93 and sunk to $3.65 before settling in for the price of $3.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLX posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$10.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -7.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $630.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.30.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1650 workers. It has generated 455,702 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,721. The stock had 5.97 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.15, operating margin was +9.86 and Pretax Margin of +8.72.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.10%, in contrast to 85.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s PRESIDENT & CEO bought 210,000 shares at the rate of 1.79, making the entire transaction reach 375,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,071,844. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s EVP and COO sold 11,740 for 9.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 110,004. This particular insider is now the holder of 253,342 in total.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.62 while generating a return on equity of 3.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.53, and its Beta score is 3.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.71.

In the same vein, HLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.57 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.63% that was lower than 128.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

