NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Moves 2.55% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) open the trading on August 24, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 2.55% to $42.30. During the day, the stock rose to $42.66 and sunk to $41.29 before settling in for the price of $41.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTAP posted a 52-week range of $34.66-$65.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $221.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $221.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.13.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10800 employees. It has generated 501,111 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 75,833. The stock had 4.94 Receivables turnover and 0.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.94, operating margin was +17.20 and Pretax Margin of +17.44.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. NetApp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s SVP, GC & Secretary sold 9,487 shares at the rate of 42.74, making the entire transaction reach 405,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,818. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 15, Company’s EVP, Go To Market sold 2,500 for 64.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 160,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 143,855 in total.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 4/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.04) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +15.13 while generating a return on equity of 122.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

NetApp Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.10% and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.34% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NetApp Inc. (NTAP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.96, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.97.

In the same vein, NTAP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

[NetApp Inc., NTAP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.

Raw Stochastic average of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.67% that was lower than 46.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

