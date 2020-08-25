SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) surge 0.32% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) open the trading on August 24, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.83% to $62.89. During the day, the stock rose to $63.25 and sunk to $62.62 before settling in for the price of $62.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSNC posted a 52-week range of $29.51-$66.74.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 43.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 291.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $257.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $225.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.87.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 22800 employees. It has generated 203,197 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 19,232. The stock had 2.24 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.31, operating margin was +20.08 and Pretax Margin of +11.48.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 84.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s Director sold 32,500 shares at the rate of 62.52, making the entire transaction reach 2,032,033 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 04, Company’s Director bought 472 for 58.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,464. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,006 in total.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.9) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +9.46 while generating a return on equity of 9.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 291.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.96, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.59.

In the same vein, SSNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

[SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., SSNC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.23% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.

Raw Stochastic average of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.30% that was lower than 31.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.