Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $10.59M

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on August 24, 2020, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) started slowly as it slid -0.82% to $0.23. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2398 and sunk to $0.2248 before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTNP posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$0.59.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -0.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3046, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2582.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 21 workers. It has generated 171,952 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -783,714. The stock had 2.55 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.33, operating margin was -466.46 and Pretax Margin of -455.77.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 6.10% institutional ownership.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -455.77 while generating a return on equity of -398.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.14.

In the same vein, TTNP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., TTNP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.7 million was lower the volume of 13.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.0197.

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.73% that was lower than 110.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

