Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.75

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) open the trading on August 24, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.29% to $0.35. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3909 and sunk to $0.32 before settling in for the price of $0.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZN posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$0.88.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $205.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $194.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3151, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2495.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 5.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30, this organization’s President & Gen. Counsel bought 120,000 shares at the rate of 0.01, making the entire transaction reach 1,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 720,000.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -72.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.00%.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, ZN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06.

Technical Analysis of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)

[Zion Oil & Gas Inc., ZN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.0515.

Raw Stochastic average of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.30% that was lower than 140.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

No matter how cynical the overall market is Apache Corporation (APA) performance over the last week is recorded -5.74%

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) open the trading on August 24, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.37% to $14.45. During the day, the...
Read more

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $17.26M

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 24, 2020, Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.96% to...
Read more

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.40

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) established initial surge of 5.43% at $15.33, as the Stock market unbolted on August 24, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) as it 5-day change was 6.06%

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
As on August 24, 2020, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) started slowly as it slid -2.55% to $282.28. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) 14-day ATR is 0.06: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) started the day on August 24, 2020, with a price decrease of -11.37% at $0.41. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) as it 5-day change was 6.06%

Shaun Noe - 0
As on August 24, 2020, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) started slowly as it slid -2.55% to $282.28. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

United States Steel Corporation (X) EPS growth this year is -158.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) established initial surge of 4.66% at $7.86, as the Stock market unbolted on August 24, 2020. During the...
Read more
Company News

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) went down -5.37% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 24, 2020, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more
Company News

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) plunge -22.87% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) started the day on August 24, 2020, with a price decrease of -18.80% at $0.73. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) last month performance of -0.07% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
As on August 24, 2020, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.92% to $14.24. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is -16.35% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) flaunted slowness of -11.85% at $0.65, as the Stock market unbolted on August 24, 2020. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com