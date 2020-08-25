Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.75

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) open the trading on August 24, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.29% to $0.35. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3909 and sunk to $0.32 before settling in for the price of $0.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZN posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$0.88.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $205.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $194.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3151, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2495.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 5.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30, this organization’s President & Gen. Counsel bought 120,000 shares at the rate of 0.01, making the entire transaction reach 1,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 720,000.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -72.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.00%.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, ZN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06.

Technical Analysis of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)

[Zion Oil & Gas Inc., ZN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.0515.

Raw Stochastic average of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.30% that was lower than 140.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.