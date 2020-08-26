A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) as it 5-day change was 0.92%

As on August 25, 2020, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) started slowly as it slid -0.17% to $106.06. During the day, the stock rose to $106.69 and sunk to $104.65 before settling in for the price of $106.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXR posted a 52-week range of $72.70-$124.46.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 15.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $100.07.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4048 workers. It has generated 326,279 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.69, operating margin was +33.50 and Pretax Margin of +35.01.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 23, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 93.24, making the entire transaction reach 233,106 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 120,300. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17, Company’s EVP/Chief Marketing Officer sold 833 for 97.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 80,942. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,447 in total.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.73) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +31.75 while generating a return on equity of 16.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.98, and its Beta score is 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.80.

In the same vein, EXR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Extra Space Storage Inc., EXR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.65 million was lower the volume of 1.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.09% While, its Average True Range was 2.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.36% that was lower than 37.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.