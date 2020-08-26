American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) went up 0.40% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) started the day on August 25, 2020, with a price increase of 0.40% at $246.41. During the day, the stock rose to $247.18 and sunk to $243.52 before settling in for the price of $245.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMT posted a 52-week range of $174.32-$272.20.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 13.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $443.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $442.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $108.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $257.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $239.07.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5454 workers. It has generated 1,389,861 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 346,131. The stock had 11.24 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.29, operating margin was +27.05 and Pretax Margin of +25.28.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 94.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 03, this organization’s EVP & President, U.S. Tower sold 1,334 shares at the rate of 259.00, making the entire transaction reach 345,506 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,224. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28, Company’s EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA sold 4,078 for 265.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,080,670. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,585 in total.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +24.90 while generating a return on equity of 36.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.00% and is forecasted to reach 4.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $57.16, and its Beta score is 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 107.91.

In the same vein, AMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.31, a figure that is expected to reach 1.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.18 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.25% While, its Average True Range was 5.53.

Raw Stochastic average of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.55% that was lower than 30.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

