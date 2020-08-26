Anthem Inc. (ANTM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $273.94: Right on the Precipice

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 25, 2020, Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.96% to $276.47. During the day, the stock rose to $280.94 and sunk to $275.16 before settling in for the price of $279.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANTM posted a 52-week range of $171.03-$309.10.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $252.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $250.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $269.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $273.94.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 70600 employees. It has generated 1,476,799 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +6.49 and Pretax Margin of +5.74.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Anthem Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 545 shares at the rate of 297.74, making the entire transaction reach 162,268 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,400. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08, Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 6,358 for 297.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,892,777. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,192 in total.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $9.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $8.87) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +4.61 while generating a return on equity of 15.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Anthem Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.10% and is forecasted to reach 25.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.52% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Anthem Inc. (ANTM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.01, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.59.

In the same vein, ANTM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 23.02, a figure that is expected to reach 4.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 25.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Anthem Inc. (ANTM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Anthem Inc., ANTM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.8 million was inferior to the volume of 1.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.41% While, its Average True Range was 5.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Anthem Inc. (ANTM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.02% that was lower than 34.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

