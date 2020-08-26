Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) last month volatility was 3.32%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) open the trading on August 25, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.50% to $14.04. During the day, the stock rose to $14.35 and sunk to $13.94 before settling in for the price of $13.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASB posted a 52-week range of $10.23-$22.60.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.35.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4669 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +26.62 and Pretax Margin of +26.15.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Associated Banc-Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 75.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 03, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 12.98, making the entire transaction reach 25,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,342. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s Director bought 2,000 for 25.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,000 in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.31) by $0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +20.89 while generating a return on equity of 8.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc-Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.59, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.54.

In the same vein, ASB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

[Associated Banc-Corp, ASB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.72% that was lower than 63.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.